Casual Kicks, Strappy Sandals And Funky Flip-Flops At This Permanent Residency Road Sale

Right opposite Communiti on Residency Road you'll spot a store of all trades - right from western clothing, emporium quality stoles, curios and bobs and bits to the racks of footwear that caught our attention. While the name of the store is painted over, the Pinto Towers sign is pretty clear if you can take your eyes off of what they sell. Spend thrifts and budget street fashionistas can breathe easy as you can construct an entire look for under INR 1,500 from their purchases at the store. While we didn't stick around to be tempted by the apparel there, but we spotted casual outerwear, dresses, shirts with cute (tropical and floral) prints in bright colours between the range of INR 350 and INR 600. To get the perfect one, you might have to dig deep, but their footwear section ensures that what you see is what you get. From Aztec print loafers (or moccasins, the shapes vary with changing stocks), sliders, rain friendly ballet flats, and canvas shoes with neon lace, and even knock off crocs, they've got shoes in all sizes. Stock up on funky printed flip-flops and Vans styled slip ons to join the cool kids club without shelling out too much. Formal shoes for men are also up for grabs, but you'll actually have to go into the store to check them out. So if you're looking for refresh your footlocker, they've got you (or your feet) covered!