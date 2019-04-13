Chaat Naashta Chai & Cocktails? A Well Curated Menu For All Things Yum!

Chaat - Nashta - Chai - Cocktails - All the things nice curated in one menu at Rocksalt ! 😍🤗. You should head here as well for some good grub. We went here on a late Saturday afternoon and stayed till sunset. Why go out only for lunch or dinner when u can go in between rush hour and have a good time 😉 . Loved the decor as well. Very modern Indian. Some of my favs listed below : Drinks: Elder Flower Collins, Mango Tonic, Mango Lassi Food: Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat - The best from what we tried but don't have a picture, was more eager to eat 😋 Karwar Style Rava Prawns Cheese stuffed beetroot cutlet Paneer Tikka ( More like Ghee Roast ) In fact, everything was well made !! Head there soon!