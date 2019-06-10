Harry Potter Or Unicorns: Hit Up This Place For Custom Designer Cakes

Forget about cut flowers. Who wouldn't love a masterpiece custom cake as the centrepiece at their event? If you've got about INR 2,000 to spare, just head to Chocoberry in Jayanagar and get a spectacular custom cake made for that special occasion.

Prices start from INR 1,300 and go up to about INR 1,950 depending on the flavours you choose and the level of detailing you expect. Whether you want Harry Potter's Quidditch trunk, a unicorn cake for that friend who is way too extra or an elegant wedding cake with handcrafted flowers and clean lines, they can get it done for you.

If your middle name is Last Minute or you simply don't have the patience to get a custom cake done, just go ahead and pick up one of their readymade ones. The flavours keep changing everyday, so you have plenty of options to choose from. We spotted pineapple, red velvet and chocolate among others. These cakes start from INR 600, and you can also snack on a brownie (or two) while you sit there and wait for them to pack it up.