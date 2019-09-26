This Multi-Storey Brewery Is Beautiful For Your All Romantic Dates!

Wanderers: Multi storeyed brewery in north Bangalore with a very happening dance floor and also romantic rooftop which has my heart for the following reasons. Oh and also they have a menu which guides you what you can pair your food with ain't that great. The first reason being Beer & Wine. Second, the food. I love ordering the following 1)Peri-peri French Fries: It is like no other we find in town 2) Steak Sandwich: It is for sure sufficient to fill your one time meal also tasty