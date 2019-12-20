Mason Jars To Milk Bottles: Comm Street Stocks Cool Drinkware If You're On A Budget

Regular can be boring sometimes, right? Like for instance drinking your favourite Bloody Mary, but from a boring old glass or even your basic aerated drink, but from a paper cup. It’s time to perk things up, even if it is your house party, what’s stopping you from turning your dining table into a bar with drinkware that even a restaurant would be proud of. We have done some legwork for you and found a bunch of cool cocktail glasses, colourful mason jars, elegant wine glasses and even milk bottles, all available at a steal, right here in Commercial Street.