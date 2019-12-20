Mason Jars To Milk Bottles: Comm Street Stocks Cool Drinkware If You're On A Budget

Home Décor Stores

M P Bhandari

Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru
4.6

9, 1st Floor, Kamaraj Road, Opp. To Sri Krishna Jewellery, Near Metro Shoe, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

Regular can be boring sometimes, right? Like for instance drinking your favourite Bloody Mary, but from a boring old glass or even your basic aerated drink, but from a paper cup. It’s time to perk things up, even if it is your house party, what’s stopping you from turning your dining table into a bar with drinkware that even a restaurant would be proud of. We have done some legwork for you and found a bunch of cool cocktail glasses, colourful mason jars, elegant wine glasses and even milk bottles, all available at a steal, right here in Commercial Street.

And all available for literally INR 150 a pop. Now that’s a steal!

Photos: Sunayana Kumar/LBB

