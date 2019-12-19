This NGO In Indiranagar Makes Adorable Home Decor!

Craftizen Foundation is an NGO that works towards preserving Indian craft skills in order to make sure they stay relevant in today’s age and time. Selling Bhunga lamps, sarees, wooden trays with cute owls painted on them and magnets and bottle openers that look like trucks, the employees get a fair trade share from the sale. Coasters with elephant and peacock motifs are bright and colourful even to keep as home decor. Necklaces with mirror work and Russian dolls to hold your jewellery are thoughtful gifts you could give to a dear one. Backpacks and sling bags with colourful patterns make for grocery bags so buy some and ditch your plastic bags.