Butterflies Or Mini Hot Air Balloons, Do Up Your Home With Cute Glass Decor

If you're obsessed with family history and love preserving attachments (and by that we mean you've stolen most of your mum's old sarees), then you should check out Erloome. The brand was started in July 2019 by Swati Nagpal, when she realised that she wanted to create beautiful glass products that would stand the test of time - you know, something that could be passed down through generations. Thus, Erloome came to be.

The brand makes beautiful stained glass art and curio pieces to decorate your home with. Think mini hot air balloons, butterflies, and fish moons (a moon, with fish scales) that you can use as wall hangings. They'd look perfect in a kid's nursery, Swati says. But who are we kidding - we just want to decorate our own rooms with these! The smaller pieces are priced at INR 750 upwards, but it might go up depending on the level of customisation you ask for. To place an order, just reach out to Swati on her Instagram handle, and once you've chosen your design, she will either Dunzo it (if it's within Bangalore) or have it couriered to your doorstep. Delivery can take up to two weeks!