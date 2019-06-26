Chic, Stylish And Fuctional: This Home Decor Store Is #Goals

It's easy to get lost in the spiral of the Internet as you look for hand-crafted, artisanal pieces that go with your home decor aesthetic. Take our tip and head to Ekamatra instead, to check out the brilliant craftsmanship on display. From table and wall decor to lighting, gifting and kitchen furnishings, there's a whole range to choose from here.

The store, with its huge signboard and setup across two floors, is not easy to miss. As soon as we walked in, we found ourselves falling in love with their cute decor options. Think pineapple-shaped wooden trays, huge wall letters that read E-A-T (perfect to place in your kitchen, we'd say) and lanterns shaped like bird cages.

For your terrace garden, you'll find everything from luxe metallic-finished planters, colourful potters and watering cans. That's not all, though. There's plenty of office furniture and lighting, bath and kitchenware and gifting options too, for you to swoon over. It might get a little overwhelming by the time you reach the top floor, but trust us, it's all worth it to get that one perfect piece.