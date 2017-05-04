Travel Through Space, Fly A Plane, And Run From Ghosts At This New Entertainment Arena

Apart from the usual VR bike rides and car chases, this place is offering full-on virtual reality rides that will transport you from Bangalore to the darkness of space, climb the Himalayas or even save planet Earth from the onslaught of evil robots. So much excitement! Oh, and if you’re not into these kinds of adventures, maybe you’ll like the intense roller coaster ride, also through VR, but one that will give you all the thrills of a real roller coaster.

Always wanted to be a pilot? This is your chance. You’ll be suspended in mid-air and you’ll have a 180-degree view around you – all you need to do is use the controls to fly your aircraft to safety. So, fly safe or crash and burn!