Head To This Home-Based Studio In Koramangala For Fairy Miniature Gardens

Live in an apartment and are finding it difficult to have green cover? Fairy Gardenia in Koramangala has got you sorted! Whether you live in a flat or a huge bungalow, the founder will come over and understand your space and create green cover accordingly. Mainly known for her skills at creating miniature gardens, head on over to her studio to know what all she has to offer. A small garden with different kinds of cacti, bonsai, pebbles and patio decor will look adorable just like a table centrepiece or even in your balcony.

Apart from mini gardens, you’ll also find contemporary potters, vertical gardens and planters with a variety of plants in them (that are great for gifts to dear ones as a housewarming present). You can even opt to pick up mini bull carts with small plants in them that you could keep at home as an addition to your home decor. Creativity has no limit here as the founder even makes mini gardens in potters that look like seashells. Head here to get your dose of greens!