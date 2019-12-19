Found This New Iyengar Style Breakfast Place In Jayanagar

While there are many Breakfast places in Jayanagar, this place interests for typical Iyengar style food. Iyyengars are Brahmins from Tamil Nadu who have settled in Karnataka and have influenced our culture deeply When you enter the place, you get a soothing smell of Filter coffee which is being made in a brass vessel. From there you get your token and wait for your Idly Vada, the aroma of the Pongal sniggers into your nose. Soft and hot Thatte idly served with crisp Vada and Pongal with a tamarind chutney makes it ideal Breakfast. Surprisingly they also have Mangalore Buns. The best part here is when you drink water from the RO water, you can find that is mixed with Tulasi which gives a soothing touch after one's meal