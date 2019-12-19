Break The Monotony Of Your Wall With Offerings From This Framing Store

If an art gallery exploded, that’s what Frame Define looks like - pieces of frame, artwork all over the place on every flat surface (horizontal and vertical), scattered bits and bobs and all! Over 10 years in the business, the gallery cum store is frequented by art aficionados and artists to get their artwork (or photos) framed and then some.

On entering, you’ll be greeted by their workshop of sorts with a with a wall full of frame pattern samples whose quality you can inspect from plaster to polish. Browse through their collection that has everything from basic, minimalistic patterns using the sandwiched glass framing technique (to make your band poster look cool) to detailed and work-heavy (like the ones that frame Classic European paintings) ones for larger pieces. Get the best of both with their filigree range for something ornate but not too overwhelming. That being said, they have ready made frames in standard 6 x 6”, or 7 x 5”, or 16 x 20” for a quick job (best for those previously mentioned band posters). Of course, if you’re looking for plain frames as home decor pieces, they have a collection of that too including multi-frame photo stands in a range of sizes and colours, that can be custom made if you’re looking for something specific starting at INR 350 for a set.

The store sells paintings (by commissioned local artists) and art prints if you’re looking to add some colour to your home. Another one of their offerings is the wooden gift box which usually features decorative work on on the box’s surface, or features Rajasthani miniatures, Tanjore paintings, and Indian Classic art prints. These can also be made to order for trays, tissue boxes, and coaster sets! They also take custom orders for these if you’re looking for a particular size or pattern, and start at INR 250 per box, and INR 150 for a set of six coasters.