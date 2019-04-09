Ride Your Long Forgotten Bicycle And Fix It Up Too With This Cycling Group

Get your butts out of the house and on a cycle whether you’re looking to pedal the streets or on hiking trails and check out Full Moon Laboratory. A group that lives, breathes, and dreams cycles, they organise many a cycle trip and related events.

Organising weekly trips (we heard about one that hits up places that are open late nights on Wednesdays - known as their midweek cyclists meet) and themed trips (like for the cup of perfect chai) in the city as well as to Nandi Hills on the first Saturday of every month. Newbies with that on your bucketlist, these guys have got your back! Everyone is welcome to these regardless of how long you've been doing it. Believing that cycling is a lifestyle, they also host small workshops on cycle maintenance, and modification. All in all, they'll help you "Hot Rod" your cycle to do what you want it to do.

Joining the group, whether for a cycling event, or just to chill at their workshop is free, as are the good vibes and company. They have monthly 'bikepacking' trips (over the weekend obviously) to the outskirts of the city. While these aren't free, they're reasonable enough. They cost between INR 1500, 2000 per head depending on the distance and the accommodation. They also rent out bicycle racks to attach to the boot of your car (can ho should you want to go on your own little cycling adventure. Renting the rack costs INR 300 a day.