Drop those fountain pens & ball pens and pick up some crayons, because Good Earth is here with Bagh-e-Bahar—a colouring book meant for all you grown-ups.
Good Earth Launches India's First Historical Colouring Book!
Colourful Storytelling
A first-of-its-kind colouring book, Bagh-e-Bahar has been launched in collaboration with Penguin. This colouring book is based on the beauty and romance of the Mughal gardens. It contains 100 pages, each of which tells a story and creates a mood by incorporating quotes from the 13th century poet, Rumi.
Through iconic, intricate patterns that have been created over the past two decades, the book is something you can pick up to bring a little bit of therapeutic relief to an otherwise stressful life.
Water Gift!
If you know someone who would go crazy over this colouring book, you should get them the gift version of this book, which comes in an elegant box and is accompanied with fragrant Neroli water—with which your friend {or relative} can moisten to give the pencil sketches a nice, fluid water colour effect.
