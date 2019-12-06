Nestled In Wilderness: This Beautiful Homestay Is Just 3.5 Drive From The City!

Resorts

Gorukana

Chamarajnagar, Karnataka
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Biligiri Rangan Hills, Opp. Yerakanagadde Colony, Chamarajnagar, Karnataka

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Gorukana Eco Retreat: This beautifully built resort in the middle of lush greenery and located somewhat in between the eastern and western ghats was a perfect place to spend some quality time. STAY: The accommodation was comfortable in an interestingly constructed cottage with decent amenities and with absolute peace all around. It can fit up to 4 people! FOOD: The food in the dining hall (sometimes they provide room service) was simple but quite tasty and appeared to be perfect for the occasion. CULTURAL: The evening cultural program of local tribal dance and music around the bonfire on a moonlit night was the real high point for this trip. Drive time: 3.5 Hours from Bangalore No outdoor activities. Nearby attractions - BR Hills, GaganaChukki waterfalls Inclusive of all 3 meals

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

