Your Search For Vegan Leather Ends At This Exclusive Store In Gandhi Bazaar

Leather adds quite a touch of edge to your look, being vegan shouldn’t rob you of that opportunity we feel. Gowma feels the same, as they have a large range of bags, shoes and accessories made of a vegan leather substitute (PU leather) - PETA Certified!

Located in Gandhi Bazaar, the store has all commonly used accessories made of leather, but made PU leather, processed, polished, and synthesised to imitate different leather finishes (apart from Suede). Expect to find, wallets, card holders, handbags, backpacks, office bags, belts, and shoes. They make a limited number of each piece in each colour to keep it exclusive, so you’ll see the usual brown, tan, black and beige typical of leather products, sans the actual animal product. While the backpacks and office bags are gender neutral, there’s an extensive ladies handbag collection too in a variety of solid colours in basic (yet on-trend) styles, from tote bags to clutch purses. Prices for the wallets start at INR 250, backpacks from INR 1,500, and women’s handbags from INR 800.

Currently, they also have a collection of men’s shoes whether you’re going casual with some loafers or are suiting up with formals, or need some keds for that smart casual look. They plan to expand the range to include womens’ footwear in the future, and when they do you’ll hear from us first!