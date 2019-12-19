Make Heads Turn This Shaadi Season With Suits And Lehengas From This Store

Located near Commercial Street, Grandior Boutique gave us major fashion inspo even before we walked in. Beware of the steps to reach the shop, though. They’re a little shaky and you’ll have to be careful when you go up. Once you’ve made the climb, it’s all easy from there. Expect to receive royal treatment as soon as you walk in - a sales person will immediately come greet you and show you around the store!

The boutique features beautifully crafted ethnic wear including Pakistani salwar suits, ghagras, lehengas and sarees that are made to look dressy and elegant. What caught our eye was the colour pallette going on at the store right now. Think pastels and contrast colours (like off-white, bright pink and turquoise blue). Block prints, intricate floral embroidery and dot mirrors are other favourites of the boutique. With prices starting at INR 2,000 for a set, we think it’s a great bargain for the quality.

Among the bridal selections, they have a vast range of anarkalis, ghagras and sarees in georgettes, chiffon, net or synthetic fabric. Starting from INR 2,000, you can get a readymade option or buy the material and get it stitched at the store. The price for stitching depends on whether there is lining or not, the fabric to be used and so on. And if you want any alterations done to your outfit, they have an in-house tailor who can do it for you.