Your Grandma Would Definitely Approve Of This Bangalore-Based Vintage Brand

Grandma never lets anything go to waste and she’s always looking for a way to upcycle old clothes. Acknowledging the OG entrepreneurs are founders Priyanka Muniyappa and Anugrah Phillips with their vintage brand Grandma Would Approve. With different collections like the Vintage-Inspired (which draws inspirations from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s), Curated Section (which has branded stuff that isn’t available in India and sourced from Korea, New York, Europe and even Japan), our favourite is the Hand-Me-Down section which is made of pre-loved clothes that have been passed on by friends and families of the founders. With their launch happening at the end of November, stay tuned to know what all clothes they’ll be selling!

