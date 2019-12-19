Friday Casuals To Spiffy Three-Piece: Men, Get Bespoked At This New Studio In Indiranagar

Bespoke clothing that will get you all ready for a boardroom meeting with a swanky three-piece suit or for your big day (even your BFF's) with OTT sherwanis is what Grey Code (GC) does best. Plus, those just looking to up their street cred, they've got an off-the-rack collection of smart, easy-breezy cotton shirts and solid coloured tees. A house converted into a studio, GC's set up is that of a swanky one with those cool tailors triple dressing mirror complete with a pedestal for you to stand while you get measured. Merino wool and cashmere with thread count above 100 are what they use for their suits, so expect a quality finish. We tried one of their suits made from microlight thread and we were pretty impressed by the sharp detailing and how well it fit our frame!

We are digging their in-house collection of casual wear, mostly tees and shirts, in all sorts of designs including checks, solids, stripes and dotted. The colour options include every imaginable shade in the colour spectrum -- lime green to solid black. The cotton tees are priced at INR 800 while the Giza cotton and linen shirts at a cool INR 1350. Customised casual wear is for INR 3,900 and they can do all sorts of customisation including adding your name to the shirt.