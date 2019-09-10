Have You Been To This Cosy Cafe Yet? Drop By Lokl!

Are you looking for a hangout place in HSR? Head to Lokl, this cosy cafe to make your hangout delicious. This place has a beautiful ambience and light decor to give a cosy look. We have tried their Pineapple Coconut Pinacolada, Orio Shake, Clean Veg Soup, Broccoli Cheese Balls, Quesadillas and Veg Shepherds Pie. Also tried Darjeeling Tea. Food was good in quality and sufficient quantity. They were serving delicious freshly made food. Staff is courteous and friendly. This place is really good if you wanna spend your lazy afternoon time reading books and having tasty snacks.