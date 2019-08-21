A Hidden Gem In Whitefield For Some Delicious North Indian Delights

Whitefield folks need not travel far anymore as The Square Table at Inorbit Mall serves some delicious north Indian food. Located on the 1st floor of the mall, this place has got some rustic ambience with all its vintage decor made out of kitchen utensils. The service is quick and you get your food served within no time. Must try: 🔷 Subz seekh kebab: Softest vegetarian seekh kebabs I've had in Bangalore. 🔷 Cheese Naan: Crispy, thin and topped with lots of cheese. 🔷Paneer Tikka lababdar: Paneer Tikka drowning in thick, rich and creamy tomato-based gravy compliments the naan the best. 🔷Paneer tikka Biryani: Biryani lovers looking for great vegetarian options would love this. So guys, Go grab a table today. 😍