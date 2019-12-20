A humble vegetarian eatery tucked away in the heart of Koramangala, Om Pure Veg wins for the simple thali and the sabudana delicacies they serve up.
Load Up On Home-Style Sabudana Dishes At This Vegetarian Place In Koramangala
What Is It?
A small and simple eatery in Koramangala, Om Pure Veg is great for when you are craving ghar ka khana and nothing fancy. And the best part here is that the food is really authentic, not just homely.
Must Eat
The sabudana khichdi just like your mom cooked with a dash of oil and the perfect sweet and sour taste. There’s regular khichdi with raita too, along with a limited variety of snacks. My favourite is the Sabudana Pakoda which is deep fried, and will get rid of the blues with one single bite. Oh, and don’t miss the humble thali with a choice of three vegetables, daal, rice and the regular accompaniments {papad, jal jeera or buttermilk} served with hot fulkas. The best part is the simple preparation. Everything tastes like it does at home. It’s food for the soul, really.
#LBBTip
Lunch here is a crowded affair, but worth the wait if you don’t mind. For a less rushed meal, head to this place in the evenings.
