Load Up On Home-Style Sabudana Dishes At This Vegetarian Place In Koramangala

The sabudana khichdi just like your mom cooked with a dash of oil and the perfect sweet and sour taste. There’s regular khichdi with raita too, along with a limited variety of snacks. My favourite is the Sabudana Pakoda which is deep fried, and will get rid of the blues with one single bite. Oh, and don’t miss the humble thali with a choice of three vegetables, daal, rice and the regular accompaniments {papad, jal jeera or buttermilk} served with hot fulkas. The best part is the simple preparation. Everything tastes like it does at home. It’s food for the soul, really.