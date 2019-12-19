Get Your Own Miniature Garden With This Home Based Artist In The City

Love gardening but just don't have the time or space for it? Worry not! The miniature gardens by Homescapes should help you out. Ami Jagani creates some beautiful miniature gardens that will spruce up your with some greenery. She uses a variety of plants, mostly indoor plants, such as Pink Splash, Miniature Palms, Ficus, Fittonias and variety of money plant in the making of the mini gardens. Instead of regular soil, she adds aquatic soil to her creations as they are self-sustaining and doesn't require too much care. Perfect for someone who is tired of trying to keep their plants alive (like me!).

If you're looking to gift something thoughtful to your friends, family or bae, she also recreates your favourite moments with them with these mini gardens. She prefers to use clear glass containers as they showcase all the layers well and makes them look prettier. Apart from mini-gardens, she also makes closed terrariums that are self-sustaining and work well as decorative pieces for your room or living space. Each piece is made to order and you can get the garden of your choice made with her. The prices here start at INR 500 and goes up to INR 3,500. You can place your orders through their Instagram page.