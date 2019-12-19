Ilkal, Ajrakh And Linens : Shop Handloom Sarees From This Store In The City

Sarees are every Indian women's favourite wardrobe staple and a visit to Ithy-ADee will add on to your existing collection of sarees. Ithyadee, located in Sahakarnagar was started in 2015 by Devika as a result of her love for the six yards. The store stocks up sarees from across India ranging from Karnataka to Orissa. We are talking about ajrakh, ilkal, bandhani, and ikat weaves. Devika sources the sarees directly from the weavers from Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Orissa. Find timeless Benarasi sarees in different colours of reds, blues, yellows and greens at Ithy-ADee. They also stock up on block printed cotton sarees from Rajasthan, intricate bandhani and ajrakh sarees from Kutch (Gujarat).

Their range of Ponduru khadi sarees are comfortable, airy and great for everyday wear. The grey khadi jamdani saree with teak yellow border, when paired with a black blouse, will look elegant and classy. Their tussar silk with block pints in shades of maroon, blue, and yellow are great to wear to work or also for brunch with friends. Apart from sarees, they also have a limited collection of dupattas, scarves, and stoles made out of handloom fabrics. All the products are sustainable, organic and made out of handloom weaves. The price range starts at INR 1,200 and upwards and all most of the pieces are exclusive. So, be sure to take home a single piece made just for you.