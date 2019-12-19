Boxes, Buckets & Bins: This Store In Basavanagudi Has All Household Essentials

Moving into a new house and want to head to one shop for all necessities? Head to Jai Karnataka Novelty And Fancy Store in Basavanagudi for every household essential. From trays and fruit holders to casserole dishes and boxes, they stock up on everything plastic (the boxes here come close to Tupperware in terms of quality). Small jars with polka dot designs and ethnic patterns are stocked up here and can be picked up in pairs for salt and pepper.

Pick up beautiful glass jars (like the one you see Edmund eating Turkish Delights out of in The Chronicles of Narnia), bathroom rugs, cheese graters, toothbrush holders, wine glasses..the list goes on. We’re pretty sure most kitchen essentials can be bought here (and if you can’t find it, the folks here will definitely find it for you). Buckets, dustbins, masala boxes and glasses with straws start at INR 50. Score yourself functional things to store your munchies in as well. Head here if you’re doing up home on a budget!

