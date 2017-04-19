Your Chance To Score Beautiful Jaipur Blue Pottery Ware Right Here In the City

Creating designs to keep up with the trends, the blue pottery collections is an ode to ceramic art with collections that will look fantastic anywhere in the house. From intricate coasters sets that start from INR 600 to decorative platters depicting florals, elephants and peacocks. We also love Neerja International’s quirky cabinet and door knobs that are come in pastel greens, inky blues and summer yellows, all with the signature blue as a backdrop.

We even love their painted blue wine bottle stoppers, with spiral patterns and their photo frames that come with a delicate floral border. The collection extends to boxes of all sizes, aroma diffuser stands, card holders, candle holders, mirrors, tea sets and even jars. The collection also offers Tic-Tac-Toe games and Brain Vitas (remember that retro board game with a bunch of marbles where you had to end up with just one marble), which are beautifully handcrafted in ceramics with Persian blues and floral work.