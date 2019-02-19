Bridal shopping is made easier with Jivaana - a store based out of Bangalore that sells everything from jewellery, bags and ethnic wear to juttis and accessories.
Juttis, Potlis And Jhumkas: This Store Is Accessories Goals
Bridal shopping is made easier with Jivaana - a store based out of Bangalore that sells everything from jewellery, bags and ethnic wear to juttis and accessories.
Let’s be honest - wedding shopping can be really overwhelming and not to mention, straight up exhausting. That’s why most of us turn to our dear friend, online shopping. And though there are plenty of options to shop from online, Jivaana stands out with the quality and versatility of its products. From exquisite jewellery pieces to pretty juttis, potlis, kurtas and lehengas, it’s your one-stop-shop for all things ethnic.
Some of our favourite pieces include their ikkat printed Millennial Pink Juttis, Electric Gold Sequinned Potli and the endless collection of jhumkas (we have our eye on a lovely pair of gold-plated Madhubani earrings!). Prices for earrings start from INR 270 and juttis will set you back by INR 800. The shop a beautiful collection of handloom kurtas too. Starting from INR 900, you’ll find lovely pieces with intricate embroidery, sequins, chikankari and zari work done on them.
For those of you shopping for the many occasions surrounding a wedding, check out Jivaana’s bridal collection. From luxurious pearl earrings to Kundan sets, bridal purses and shoes, you’ll be spoilt for choice! The best part? Shipping is free within India and delivery usually takes only 3-4 days.
If you're looking for a real time experience, do check out their offline store in 1 MG Mall! It has a more limited collection than the offline store, but is still great to get a feel of the kind of products they have on offer.
