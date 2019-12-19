Pick Up Upcycled Kettles & Painted Trays At This Sustainability Based Home Decor Store

Kale Goodu is a home decor store in Kothanur that upcycles things like kettles and trays after decorating them to add to your home or office space. We love their idea of upcycling because it promotes sustainability and reduces their carbon footprint. From hand-painted Madhubani fridge magnets to coasters, you can find a variety of products that will work for any home aesthetic. Priced reasonably, you can also pick up some of their framed art that is created using paints and colour pencils. You can even choose to get your piece customised based on your Pinterest dream board.

Apart from home decor, Kale Goodu also takes up gifting options like personalised gift boxes that you could give to a loved one on a birthday or anniversary. They take orders to make paper invites for all occasions, cash envelopes and corporate hampers. If your kid is having a birthday party, you can ask them to make return gifts for the tiny tots who attend the party (it'll give your kid some brownie points too). So whether it’s a gift for a special someone or just your colleague, the good folks at Kale Goodu have all your needs sorted under one roof, sustainably.

