Prawn Rolls Or Chinese Chicken Wings: Try Delish Fusion Food At This Kiosk

This tiny kiosk (literally a khopcha in Sahakar Nagar) offers rolls, paranthas, noodles and rice options, with some of our favourite toppings and fillings. Started in early 2019, Khopcha is the brainchild of husband-wife duo Anvita and Ujwal, big-time foodies and fans of rolls and kebabs themselves.

We went there recently and ordered a plate of their Mixed Noodles with a topping of burnt chilli garlic (INR 90). Personally, we loved it -- the dish is made with thin noodles rather than the thick variety that you typically get at roadside Indo-Chinese stalls, and the generous serving of chicken and prawns for this price was a pleasant surprise! Plus, the kiosk is super-hygienic (servers wear plastic gloves while cooking), and the packaging for takeaway is sturdy and keeps the food warm. They also make the tastiest prawn rolls, which you can get in Classic, Fiery Chilli and Magic Manchurian options, all for INR 120.

If you'd rather stuff your face with starters, try their Butter Garlic Prawns, Chinese Chicken Wings, batter-fried babycorn or Red Charcoal Seekh Kabab. You can even customise your dish to your preference -- make it spicier, add a dash of lime or mix up a couple of ingredients -- just let Anvita know, and she will be happy to do it for you (and even offer better suggestions). For days when you're struggling money-wise (that happens often enough, we know), choose from their combo options, all named after legendary Bollywood villains. A Mogambo, for instance, includes 2 paranthas and an egg dish, for INR 100. Mogambo khush hua, indeed!