Fairy Or Witch: This Theme Store Will Get The Party Started

Throwing a themed birthday party for your kid? Head to Kirtana Party Butiko in Cambridge Layout for the full low down on fun props like devil horns and oversized moustaches. Add zing and liven up your party, regardless of the occasion. Entering the store, is almost like walking into Neverland with all things crazy and childish. We even saw the broom from Harry Potter (unsure if it was the Firebolt or Nimbus 2000) and wished we knew about this store as a kid. Find pink wings and a halo in case you wanted to dress up as an angel this Halloween. From party decor like lanterns and umbrella straws to cool accessories such as hats and oversized glasses, this store has it all (and we love spending time here!).

For those of you who are still kids inside, worry not for they have plenty of stuff for you. It’s not just for birthdays but also for bachelorettes and baby showers. They have a lot of gift options like adorable fridge magnets and board games as well, that you could give to your guests as party favours (we’ve been told we’re quite thoughtful). They have a lot of tinsel and trinkets to just deck up your Christmas tree. and buntings for a small party. So in case you’re a drama llama and love crazy parties, heading here would be a no-brainer.

