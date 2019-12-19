Get Your Dose Of Clay At This Studio Just Off Bannerghatta Main Road

The founder of Klaykarma, Nalini chased after her passion for pottery and started her own studio just off of Bannerghatta main road. She creates tableware that includes fired bowls, jugs, mugs and plates made of ceramic that come in gorgeous colours and patterns. She has now moved from just tableware and expanded into the home decor section. Candleholders, pots, vases and coasters made from handmade techniques of reduction give the collection a gorgeous burnt orange colour.

You can swing by her home studio to see which products you like and pick them up in person, or in case you want something customised -- you can request Nalini. She will create something unique for your house or in case you want to gift someone. For people living in the vicinity, you can sign up for workshops or regular classes with Nalini in case you were looking for a hobby or activity to pick up. Conversations and pottery classes here will definitely help you release your creativity. And the best part? You can take your creations back home and show off to your friends!