Kurta Lovers, Add This Store In JP Nagar To Your Shopping List

Do you wake up every morning and struggle to pick something to wear? If you nodded yes, sounds like you should head to The Beginning in JP Nagar. Located at the basement opposite Brigade Millenium, the mannequins outside the store makes it difficult to miss. The perfectly paired kurta sets makes you want to check out the store and what it has to offer.

The wide range of kurtas and bottoms at the store would spoil you for choice. The Beginning stocks up on kurtas made with Ikat, Kalamkari and printed cotton with embroidery and patchwork accents that would make you look on-point though casual enough.

Starting at just INR 500 find kurtas and salwars that fit your budget. While at the store, a Kashmiri embroidered salwar set, perfect for your best friend's wedding, had the writer's heart. Find some trendy and classy occasion wear at INR 2,000 upwards. They also have an extensive collection of dupattas and bottoms (chudidars, patialas, leggings, straight pants and palazzo pants) that you could pair up with your kurtas and complete the whole look.

They also have plenty of discounts, up to 50 per cent, so no need to worry about burning a hole in your wallet!