C V Raman Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in C V Raman Nagar

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkataz Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Kolkataz Hotel

Chicken Biryani, Bhetki Maach & More: This Spot In CV Raman Nagar Serves Delish Bengali Food
C V Raman Nagar
Other
image - Bagmane Tech Park
Other

Bagmane Tech Park

We Checked Out The Street Food Lane Behind Bagmane Tech Park That Techies Swear By
C V Raman Nagar
Food Trucks
image - Moshpit Food Truck
Food Trucks

Moshpit Food Truck

No Cash? Exchange A Book Or Art Work And Get Food In Return At The Moshpit Food Truck
Bengaluru
Street Food
image - Rajasthan Famous Samosa
Street Food

Rajasthan Famous Samosa

Looking For An Evening Snack? Head To Rajasthan Famous Hot Jalebi & Samosa IN SG Palya
Gardening Stores
image - Bonsai Mane
Gardening Stores

Bonsai Mane

Bring The Forest Home With Bonsai Trees From This Garden Store
Kaggadasapura
Jewellery Shops
image - Jumkey Fashion Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Jumkey Fashion Jewellery

Kalamkari Sets To Peacock Jhumkas: Shop For Quirky Trinkets Here
Sadanandanagar
Other
image - Veganarke
Other

Veganarke

Now You Can Get Almond Milk Delivered To Your Doorstep, From This Vegan Food Brand
Sadanandanagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Shriya's Beats By Kimali
Home Décor Stores

Shriya's Beats By Kimali

Dress Up Your Walls With Decor Pieces By This Home Based Studio In Bangalore
Kaggadasapura
Stationery Stores
image - Complete Stationery
Stationery Stores

Complete Stationery

Lipstick Erasers To Barrels Of Slime: Take A Trip Back To Your 90s Childhood At This Stationery Store
Kaggadasapura
Accessories
image - Eye Candy
Accessories

Eye Candy

Eye Candy Makes Us Lust for Their Leather Stationery and Bags
Home Décor Stores
image - Risingsun Clocks & Gifts
Home Décor Stores

Risingsun Clocks & Gifts

This Store In Thippasandra Is A Steampunk Hipster Dream Come True
Casual Dining
image - Jimmy's Kitchen
Casual Dining

Jimmy's Kitchen

Malaysian Expat Jimmy Yeoh's Thai Curry Meals Will Remind You Of Bangkok Fare
Thippasandra
Government Offices
image - New Government Electric Factory
Government Offices

New Government Electric Factory

#LBBPhotoStory: Buy Furniture By The Kilo At The Now Defunct NGEF Factory
Kasturi Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Meenakshi Electricals & Enterprises
Home Décor Stores

Meenakshi Electricals & Enterprises

European Street Lamps And Candle Chandeliers: This Store In Thippasandra Offers Mood Lighting
Thippasandra
Handicrafts Stores
image - Rajasthan Handicrafts & Embroidery
Handicrafts Stores

Rajasthan Handicrafts & Embroidery

Cane Baskets To Fabrics: This Store In Thippasandra Has Almost Everything You Need
Gift Shops
image - Fruitday
Gift Shops

Fruitday

Milestone Or Apology, Gift An Edible Bouquet That's Made From Fruit, Chocolate And Sprinkles
Mahadevpura
Jewellery Shops
image - Dharani Fashion Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Dharani Fashion Jewellery

Temple Jewellery to Fancy Jewellery Sets: Head To This Store in Thippasandra For Budget Jewellery
Thippasandra
Schools & Colleges
image - Hues & Tones Art Studio
Schools & Colleges

Hues & Tones Art Studio

Treat Yourself To Some Art Therapy At Your Own Pace In This Studio In Thippasandra
New Friends Colony
Clothing Stores
image - Denim 99
Clothing Stores

Denim 99

Tired Of Wearing The Same Pants To Every Occasion? Hit This Store In Thippasandra
Thippasandra
Furniture Stores
image - Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture
Furniture Stores

Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture

On A Budget? Revamp Your Home With Trendy Cane Furniture From This Store
Thippasandra
Food Stores
image - Ainmane
Food Stores

Ainmane

Travel To Kodagu's Plantations With This Brand's Range of Coffees, Snacks, And Condiments
Maruthi Sevanagar
Community Groups
image - Ima Recreations
Community Groups

Ima Recreations

Go Back To Basics And Learn To Play The Games Of Old With This Community
Indira Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
C V Raman Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE