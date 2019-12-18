Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Devasandra Layout
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Devasandra Layout
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Book Stores
Accessories
Food Stores
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Anek
Vintage-Inspired Boxes & Lamps With Rope Work: This Decor Store On New Bel Road Offers Charming Buys
Devasandra Layout
Pubs
Pubs
Gilly's Restobar
This Restrobar With Great Food At Reasonable Rates Is A Must Visit
Devasandra Layout
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen
BBQ Momos And Hearty Thukpas At INR 90: This Tibetan Restaurant Is All That And Dim Sum
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kusum Rolls
Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
Mathikere
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Puttum Kattanum
This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Alleppey Serves The Best Puttu In Town
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Wear
Wear Funky Clothes From This Store On New BEL Road
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
City Bespoke
Get Your Outfits Customised By This Celeb Designer In New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mann Ethnic Wear
Stock Up On Tops, Kurtas And Cotton Pants On A Budget At This Store
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Double Two
Floral Prints And Checkered Shirts: This Store Is Great For Business Casuals
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Namakh Store & Cafe
Fashion, Food, And Events: This Online Brand Now Has It All Under One Roof
Mathikere
Cafes
Cafes
Totaram's Paranthas
Achari Paneer To Jalapeno & Cheese: Get Your Fill Of Warm Stuffed Paranthas At This Joint
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Indoor Collection
Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Unearth
This New BEL Road Boutique's Home Decor Products Are Stuff Made Of Pinterest Dreams
Mathikere
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Junkies
Stranger Things To Harry Potter: Can You Solve These Mysteries And Break Out In 60 Minutes?
Devasandra Layout
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kaifu
New BEL Road's Asian Joint Let's You Customise Your Meals And We Are Tso Loving It
New BEL Road
Cafes
Cafes
Smally's Resto Cafe
Pop By This Cute Little Eatery For Burgers, Pasta & Disco Chicken
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lincoln Gastro Co
Crispy Lotus Stem Or Korean Chicken Wings: Head Here For Comfort Asian Food
New BEL Road
Accessories
Accessories
Pink Lemon Accessories
Hair Bows To Lace Chokers, We Found Pretty Trinkets From This Store Under INR 700
RMV 2nd Stage
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ramp
This Celebrity Designer Will Transform You Into Prince Charming With Fine Suits And Sherwanis
Mathikere
Boutiques
Boutiques
Trishi Design
Shop Funky Jewellery & Ethnic Dresses At This Boutique On New BEL Road
RMV 2nd Stage
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Minelli By Goldstroms
Comfy Cotton Kurtas To Palazzos: Shop For Ethnic Fashion Staples Here
New BEL Road
Cafes
Cafes
Grubbery
This Cafe Offers Delish American, Asian & European Fare At Affordable Prices
New BEL Road
Have a great recommendation for
Devasandra Layout?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE