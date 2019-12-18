Devasandra Layout

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Devasandra Layout

Home Décor Stores
image - Anek
Home Décor Stores

Anek

Vintage-Inspired Boxes & Lamps With Rope Work: This Decor Store On New Bel Road Offers Charming Buys
Devasandra Layout
Pubs
image - Gilly's Restobar
Pubs

Gilly's Restobar

This Restrobar With Great Food At Reasonable Rates Is A Must Visit
Devasandra Layout
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen

BBQ Momos And Hearty Thukpas At INR 90: This Tibetan Restaurant Is All That And Dim Sum
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kusum Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Kusum Rolls

Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
Mathikere
Casual Dining
image - Puttum Kattanum
Casual Dining

Puttum Kattanum

This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Alleppey Serves The Best Puttu In Town
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
image - Wear
Clothing Stores

Wear

Wear Funky Clothes From This Store On New BEL Road
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - City Bespoke
Clothing Stores

City Bespoke

Get Your Outfits Customised By This Celeb Designer In New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - Mann Ethnic Wear
Clothing Stores

Mann Ethnic Wear

Stock Up On Tops, Kurtas And Cotton Pants On A Budget At This Store
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Double Two
Clothing Stores

Double Two

Floral Prints And Checkered Shirts: This Store Is Great For Business Casuals
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - The Namakh Store & Cafe
Clothing Stores

The Namakh Store & Cafe

Fashion, Food, And Events: This Online Brand Now Has It All Under One Roof
Mathikere
Cafes
image - Totaram's Paranthas
Cafes

Totaram's Paranthas

Achari Paneer To Jalapeno & Cheese: Get Your Fill Of Warm Stuffed Paranthas At This Joint
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
image - The Indoor Collection
Home Décor Stores

The Indoor Collection

Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Unearth
Home Décor Stores

Unearth

This New BEL Road Boutique's Home Decor Products Are Stuff Made Of Pinterest Dreams
Mathikere
Gaming Zone
image - Mystery Junkies
Gaming Zone

Mystery Junkies

Stranger Things To Harry Potter: Can You Solve These Mysteries And Break Out In 60 Minutes?
Devasandra Layout
Casual Dining
image - Kaifu
Casual Dining

Kaifu

New BEL Road's Asian Joint Let's You Customise Your Meals And We Are Tso Loving It
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Smally's Resto Cafe
Cafes

Smally's Resto Cafe

Pop By This Cute Little Eatery For Burgers, Pasta & Disco Chicken
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Lincoln Gastro Co
Casual Dining

Lincoln Gastro Co

Crispy Lotus Stem Or Korean Chicken Wings: Head Here For Comfort Asian Food
New BEL Road
Accessories
image - Pink Lemon Accessories
Accessories

Pink Lemon Accessories

Hair Bows To Lace Chokers, We Found Pretty Trinkets From This Store Under INR 700
RMV 2nd Stage
Clothing Stores
image - Ramp
Clothing Stores

Ramp

This Celebrity Designer Will Transform You Into Prince Charming With Fine Suits And Sherwanis
Mathikere
Boutiques
image - Trishi Design
Boutiques

Trishi Design

Shop Funky Jewellery & Ethnic Dresses At This Boutique On New BEL Road
RMV 2nd Stage
Clothing Stores
image - Minelli By Goldstroms
Clothing Stores

Minelli By Goldstroms

Comfy Cotton Kurtas To Palazzos: Shop For Ethnic Fashion Staples Here
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Grubbery
Cafes

Grubbery

This Cafe Offers Delish American, Asian & European Fare At Affordable Prices
New BEL Road
