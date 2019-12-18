Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Electronic city
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Electronic city
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Fine Dining
Bike & Car Rental Services
Home Décor Stores
Museums
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kapoor's Cafe
Gorge On Some Authentic Punjabi Food At Kapoor's Cafe New Outlet!
Electronic city
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Moriz Restaurant
Bookmark This Place For Some Amazing Arabian Delicacies!
Electronic city
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bazaar - Zone By The Park
When In Electronic City, Drop By This Amazing Place With Great Ambience & Delectable Food
Electronic city
Bars
Bars
Fire Station - Bar & Kitchen
With Continental & North Indian Cuisine, Check Out This Quirky Restaurant
Electronic city
Breweries
Breweries
46 Ounces Brewgarden
Ahoy! Welcome The Newest Brewery In Electronic City
Electronic city
Pet Care
Pet Care
PuppyOye Dog Boarding & Dog Park
Leaving Town For A Work Thing? Don't Fret! This Dog Boarding Will Take Good Care Of Your Pet
Electronic city
Pet Care
Pet Care
SwearOnDog.in
Your Pets Can Check In To This Puppy Palace While You're Away On Holiday
Electronic city
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
August Yoga
Whether You Are 5 Or 55, This Yoga Studio In HSR And Electronic City Has A Programme Suited To You
Electronic city
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Play Factory
Bounce, Jump And Get Fit At India’s First Trampoline Park Right Here In Bangalore
Electronic city
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pepper Pillar
Pepper Pillar Restaurant In Electronic City Does Its Coorg-Style Pork Dishes Rather Well
Electronic city
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
3rd Innings
Live Match Screenings To Games Centre: E-City Peeps, This Sports Bar Is For The Weekend Shenanigans
Electronic city
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Samosa Singh
Chocolate To Chicken Kheema: Your Regular Aloo Samosa Gets An Upgrade At This Joint In E-City
Electronic city
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Alloro
Soft Shell Crab, Beef Cheeks And Tiramisu: Why Alloro In Crowne Plaza is Worth The Trek
Electronic city
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
East - Crowne Plaza
You Need To Dine At East In Crowne Plaza For Their Steamed Whole Red Snapper Alone!
Electronic city
Bike & Car Rental Services
Bike & Car Rental Services
ONN
Daily Or Monthly: Rent A Bike Or Scooter For As Low As INR 79 From This Service
Electronic city
Museums
Museums
Heritage Packaging Museum
Learn How Packaging & Design Has Evolved At The Heritage Packaging Museum
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Designmint Metal Art & Decor
This Bangalore Brand Has A Stunning Collection Of Handcrafted Home Decor
Basavanagudi
Have a great recommendation for
Electronic city?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE