Halasuru

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Halasuru

Boutiques
image - The Verandah Clothing
Boutiques

The Verandah Clothing

This Multi-Designer Boutique In Ulsoor Is A Great Find For Handwoven Clothing
Halasuru
Classes & Workshops
image - Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Classes & Workshops

Nisha Millets Swimming Academy

Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Halasuru
Boutiques
image - Toranum Boutique
Boutiques

Toranum Boutique

Thoranum Boutique For Unique Designs, Customised Fits And Ethnic Wear
Halasuru
Cosmetics Stores
image - Kama Ayurveda
Cosmetics Stores

Kama Ayurveda

Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More
Halasuru
Food Stores
image - Lakshica Traders
Food Stores

Lakshica Traders

This Tiny Store On CMH Road Offers Budget Baking Supplies And Even Vegan Whipping Cream
Ulsoor
Sports Venues
image - The Bull Ring
Sports Venues

The Bull Ring

Bubble Football: The Sport Is More Laughing Than Football And We Love It
Indira Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - Varsha's Terrace Garden
Classes & Workshops

Varsha's Terrace Garden

Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop
Ulsoor
Co-Working Spaces
image - Workbench Projects
Co-Working Spaces

Workbench Projects

Workbench Projects Gives DIY-ers, Designers and Others a Space to Create
Ulsoor
Pet Stores
image - Glenands Pet Store
Pet Stores

Glenands Pet Store

Scratching Posts, Beds & Biscuits: Glenands Pet Stores Takes Care Of All Your Four-Legged Friend's Needs
Indira Nagar
Accessories
image - Shringar Costumes
Accessories

Shringar Costumes

Add Some Bling To Your Outfits With Tassels And Laces From This Store
Ulsoor
Hostels
image - Hibernest
Hostels

Hibernest

Check Your Friends Into This Indiranagar Hostel That's Close To Toit, 12th Main And MG Road
Indira Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sri Krishna Foodline
Fast Food Restaurants

Sri Krishna Foodline

Gobble Up Gujarati Chaats And Snacks At This Eatery In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Bakeries
image - Flaspo
Bakeries

Flaspo

Treat Yourself To These Amazing Pastries & Lemon Jar Cakes From Flaspo
Indira Nagar
Bakeries
image - CakeZone
Bakeries

CakeZone

Get Fantastic Cakes Delivered At Your Doorstep
Indira Nagar
Pet Stores
image - DogMyCats
Pet Stores

DogMyCats

It’s Raining Cat And Dog Products At This Pet Store That Also Does Home Delivery
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Ethic Attic
Clothing Stores

Ethic Attic

Eco-Friendly Sanitary Napkins To Sustainable Fashion: All At This At This Conscious Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Danny Lambas Punjabi Dhaba
Casual Dining

Danny Lambas Punjabi Dhaba

Our Pick of Restaurants to Hit for your North Indian Khana Fix
Indira Nagar
Other
image - Amar Chitra Katha
Other

Amar Chitra Katha

Comic Relief: There's A Hidden Amar Chitra Katha Studio In Indiranagar!
Indira Nagar
Dhabhas
image - Baba Da Dhaba
Dhabhas

Baba Da Dhaba

Craving For Authentic Indian Food?Indiranagar Has The Perfect Solution For You
Indira Nagar
Sweet Shops
image - Kanti Sweets
Sweet Shops

Kanti Sweets

Kanti Sweets For All Your Sweet Cravings
Indira Nagar
Cafes
image - Pot-O-Noodles
Cafes

Pot-O-Noodles

Head To Pot-O-Noodles For Authentic Pan Asian Food On A Pocket Friendly Budget
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Annapoorani
Casual Dining

Annapoorani

Karnataka And Tamil Nadu Cuisine At Its Best At Annapoorani, Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Food Stores
image - House Of Harvest
Food Stores

House Of Harvest

Rice Is The New Black In This Organic Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Esplanade
Casual Dining

Esplanade

Authentic Bengali Cuisine From This Eatery Is All You Need In Your Life Right Now
Indira Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Halasuru?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE