Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Halasuru
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Halasuru
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Boutiques
Boutiques
The Verandah Clothing
This Multi-Designer Boutique In Ulsoor Is A Great Find For Handwoven Clothing
Halasuru
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Halasuru
Boutiques
Boutiques
Toranum Boutique
Thoranum Boutique For Unique Designs, Customised Fits And Ethnic Wear
Halasuru
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Kama Ayurveda
Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More
Halasuru
Food Stores
Food Stores
Lakshica Traders
This Tiny Store On CMH Road Offers Budget Baking Supplies And Even Vegan Whipping Cream
Ulsoor
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
The Bull Ring
Bubble Football: The Sport Is More Laughing Than Football And We Love It
Indira Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Varsha's Terrace Garden
Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop
Ulsoor
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Workbench Projects
Workbench Projects Gives DIY-ers, Designers and Others a Space to Create
Ulsoor
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Glenands Pet Store
Scratching Posts, Beds & Biscuits: Glenands Pet Stores Takes Care Of All Your Four-Legged Friend's Needs
Indira Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Shringar Costumes
Add Some Bling To Your Outfits With Tassels And Laces From This Store
Ulsoor
Hostels
Hostels
Hibernest
Check Your Friends Into This Indiranagar Hostel That's Close To Toit, 12th Main And MG Road
Indira Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sri Krishna Foodline
Gobble Up Gujarati Chaats And Snacks At This Eatery In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Bakeries
Bakeries
Flaspo
Treat Yourself To These Amazing Pastries & Lemon Jar Cakes From Flaspo
Indira Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
CakeZone
Get Fantastic Cakes Delivered At Your Doorstep
Indira Nagar
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
DogMyCats
It’s Raining Cat And Dog Products At This Pet Store That Also Does Home Delivery
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ethic Attic
Eco-Friendly Sanitary Napkins To Sustainable Fashion: All At This At This Conscious Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Danny Lambas Punjabi Dhaba
Our Pick of Restaurants to Hit for your North Indian Khana Fix
Indira Nagar
Other
Other
Amar Chitra Katha
Comic Relief: There's A Hidden Amar Chitra Katha Studio In Indiranagar!
Indira Nagar
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Baba Da Dhaba
Craving For Authentic Indian Food?Indiranagar Has The Perfect Solution For You
Indira Nagar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Kanti Sweets
Kanti Sweets For All Your Sweet Cravings
Indira Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Pot-O-Noodles
Head To Pot-O-Noodles For Authentic Pan Asian Food On A Pocket Friendly Budget
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Annapoorani
Karnataka And Tamil Nadu Cuisine At Its Best At Annapoorani, Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Food Stores
Food Stores
House Of Harvest
Rice Is The New Black In This Organic Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Esplanade
Authentic Bengali Cuisine From This Eatery Is All You Need In Your Life Right Now
Indira Nagar
Have a great recommendation for
Halasuru?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE