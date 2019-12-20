Horamavu

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Horamavu

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kothanur Kitchen 2.0
Fast Food Restaurants

Kothanur Kitchen 2.0

Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!
Horamavu
Home Décor Stores
image - Ashley Furniture Home Store
Home Décor Stores

Ashley Furniture Home Store

Jump Into The World Of Wes Anderson Through Ashley Furniture Store In Banaswadi
Horamavu
Lightning Stores
image - Lamp Crafts
Lightning Stores

Lamp Crafts

Chandeliers To Garden Lamps: Light Up Your Life With The Lighting Solutions From Lamp Crafts
Banaswadi
Parks
image - Horamavu Signal Park
Parks

Horamavu Signal Park

Jog, Gym Or Sit On The Swing: Make Your Way To This Kalyan Nagar Park
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Juice Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Juice Shop

Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shree Chat Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Shree Chat Point

Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Cafes
image - Rasa Cafe
Cafes

Rasa Cafe

There's A New Dance-Themed Cafe That Serves Quick Bites With A Side Of Kathak, Hip-Hop & Salsa
Kalyan nagar
Accessories
image - Eco Seal Green bags
Accessories

Eco Seal Green bags

From Wine Bottle Gift Bags To Jute Totes, Bag Them All From This Eco-Friendly Store In Horamavu
Banaswadi
Sweet Shops
image - Kanti's
Sweet Shops

Kanti's

A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
image - The Story Wall Bistro
Casual Dining

The Story Wall Bistro

This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Furniture Stores
image - Simra Handicrafts
Furniture Stores

Simra Handicrafts

Rocking Chairs To Bookshelves: Travel Back In Time With The Old-School Furniture At This Bazaar
Banaswadi
Sports Venues
image - Aquila Sports Arena
Sports Venues

Aquila Sports Arena

Looking For A Calm Space For Your Football Practice? Then Head To This Place
Gyms
image - Fit Squad
Gyms

Fit Squad

Customised Workouts, Spin Classes And CrossFit: Get Fighting Fit At This Swish Gym For INR 2,500
Banaswadi
Sports Venues
image - Mars Adventures
Sports Venues

Mars Adventures

Rock Climbing Or Rafting: Mars Adventures Is Ideal For Thrill-Seekers
Co-Working Spaces
image - Office Not Office
Co-Working Spaces

Office Not Office

Old School Cool: This Vintage-Style Coworking Space Is Pet-Friendly Too
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tiffin's Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Tiffin's Corner

Broke & Hungry? Don't Worry As Everything At Tiffin's Corner In Kalyan Nagar Is For Under INR 90
Kalyan nagar
Stationery Stores
image - CanvasSmart
Stationery Stores

CanvasSmart

The Garage Of This HRBR Layout Home Is Stocking Up On Some Quality Art Supplies
Kalyan nagar
Food Stores
image - Dharitri Organic & Mangalore Store
Food Stores

Dharitri Organic & Mangalore Store

Get Mangalorean Snacks & Other Organic Items At This Store In HRBR Layout
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
image - Hotel The Shack - Restopub
Casual Dining

Hotel The Shack - Restopub

The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Gift Shops
image - Wrapped Emotions
Gift Shops

Wrapped Emotions

Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor
Kasturi Nagar
Boutiques
image - Lavender, The Boutique
Boutiques

Lavender, The Boutique

Flowy Gowns To Embroidered Blouses: This Kalyan Nagar Boutique Can Be Your BFF This Wedding Season
Other
image - Timsun
Other

Timsun

Get A Trendy Makeover With New Tyre Pairs For Your Bike!
Kalyan nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Horamavu?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE