Kadugodi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kadugodi

Other
image - ITPB's Gate 2
Other

ITPB's Gate 2

ITPB Folks! Here's Where You Can Grab Schezwan Vada Pav To Pongal, Near Office
Kadugodi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mooch Marod
Fast Food Restaurants

Mooch Marod

King, Queen Or Emperor: Say Hello To The Biggest Parathas In Town At This Paratha Joint
Whitefield
Accessories
image - Rimagined
Accessories

Rimagined

From Cutesy Poufs To Vinyl Clocks, Everything At This Whitefield Store Is Upcycled
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Thalassery Restaurant
Casual Dining

Thalassery Restaurant

Relish Fish Fingers, Nethili Fry & More At Thalassery Restaurant
Whitefield
Boutiques
image - The Chalk Boutique
Boutiques

The Chalk Boutique

Jazz up the Home and Wardrobe with Kitsch Merch from The Chalk Boutique
Whitefield
Cafes
image - The Ants Cafe & Store
Cafes

The Ants Cafe & Store

The Ants Cafe And Store Comes To Whitefield With Breakfasts And Handicrafts
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Coyla
Casual Dining

Coyla

Want Real North Indian Food Minus The Fluff? Say Hi To This New Whitefield Restaurant
Whitefield
Clothing Stores
image - Re-Store
Clothing Stores

Re-Store

IKEA Sofas To Fancy Cutlery: Whitefield Folks, Did You Know There's A Thrift Shop In Your Hood?
Whitefield
Jewellery Shops
image - StyleAura
Jewellery Shops

StyleAura

Get Beautiful, Customised Jewellery From StyleAura!
Whitefield
Cafes
image - TherPuP - A Dog Cafe
Cafes

TherPuP - A Dog Cafe

Bangalore’s First Dog Cafe Opens Its Doors For You And Your Fur Ball
Whitefield
Yoga Studios
image - Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Yoga Studios

Akshar Power Yoga Academy

For Holistic And Traditional Yoga, Sign-Up At Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Whitefield
Boutiques
image - Tagless Boutique
Boutiques

Tagless Boutique

Bring Sexy Back With Outfits From This Boutique In Whitefield
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Punjab Grill
Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

Ever Tried Tandoori Lobster? Punjabi Grill Serves This Delicacy & More
Whitefield
Cafes
image - Bobacha
Cafes

Bobacha

Pop By This Place In Whitefield For Some Yummy Bubble Teas
Whitefield
Malls
image - Ascendas Park Square Mall
Malls

Ascendas Park Square Mall

Budget Shopping, Quick Bites and Activities At The Ascendas Park Square Mall
Whitefield
Food Courts
image - Cafesta
Food Courts

Cafesta

Looking For Eggless Desserts? We've Found Just The Place In Whitefield
Whitefield
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Whitefield Folks! Keventers Is Now Serving Up Frothy, Creamy Milkshakes In Your Hood
Whitefield
Breweries
image - Punjabi By Nature 2.0
Breweries

Punjabi By Nature 2.0

Punjabi By Nature Is Back With A Microbrewery And Food That Is Making Us Go Gaga
Whitefield
Event Venues
image - Tivity
Event Venues

Tivity

Host Or Attend Creative Workshops At This Gorgeous Experiential Art Centre Inside A Bungalow
Whitefield
Classes & Workshops
image - Mud Effects Pottery Studio
Classes & Workshops

Mud Effects Pottery Studio

Seize The Clay At This Pottery Studio In Whitefield, And Take Home Your Creations
Whitefield
image - Nuts Over Salads

Nuts Over Salads

For Fresh, Filling Salads, Hit Up Nuts Over Salads Especially If You Work In ITPL
Whitefield
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kadugodi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE