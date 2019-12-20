Explore
Kadugodi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kadugodi
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Clothing Stores
Bars
Breweries
Gyms
Jewellery Shops
Malls
Boutiques
Other
Other
ITPB's Gate 2
ITPB Folks! Here's Where You Can Grab Schezwan Vada Pav To Pongal, Near Office
Kadugodi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mooch Marod
King, Queen Or Emperor: Say Hello To The Biggest Parathas In Town At This Paratha Joint
Whitefield
Accessories
Accessories
Rimagined
From Cutesy Poufs To Vinyl Clocks, Everything At This Whitefield Store Is Upcycled
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Thalassery Restaurant
Relish Fish Fingers, Nethili Fry & More At Thalassery Restaurant
Whitefield
Boutiques
Boutiques
The Chalk Boutique
Jazz up the Home and Wardrobe with Kitsch Merch from The Chalk Boutique
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
The Ants Cafe & Store
The Ants Cafe And Store Comes To Whitefield With Breakfasts And Handicrafts
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Coyla
Want Real North Indian Food Minus The Fluff? Say Hi To This New Whitefield Restaurant
Whitefield
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Re-Store
IKEA Sofas To Fancy Cutlery: Whitefield Folks, Did You Know There's A Thrift Shop In Your Hood?
Whitefield
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
StyleAura
Get Beautiful, Customised Jewellery From StyleAura!
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
TherPuP - A Dog Cafe
Bangalore’s First Dog Cafe Opens Its Doors For You And Your Fur Ball
Whitefield
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Akshar Power Yoga Academy
For Holistic And Traditional Yoga, Sign-Up At Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Whitefield
Boutiques
Boutiques
Tagless Boutique
Bring Sexy Back With Outfits From This Boutique In Whitefield
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjab Grill
Ever Tried Tandoori Lobster? Punjabi Grill Serves This Delicacy & More
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
Bobacha
Pop By This Place In Whitefield For Some Yummy Bubble Teas
Whitefield
Malls
Malls
Ascendas Park Square Mall
Budget Shopping, Quick Bites and Activities At The Ascendas Park Square Mall
Whitefield
Food Courts
Food Courts
Cafesta
Looking For Eggless Desserts? We've Found Just The Place In Whitefield
Whitefield
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Whitefield Folks! Keventers Is Now Serving Up Frothy, Creamy Milkshakes In Your Hood
Whitefield
Breweries
Breweries
Punjabi By Nature 2.0
Punjabi By Nature Is Back With A Microbrewery And Food That Is Making Us Go Gaga
Whitefield
Event Venues
Event Venues
Tivity
Host Or Attend Creative Workshops At This Gorgeous Experiential Art Centre Inside A Bungalow
Whitefield
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Mud Effects Pottery Studio
Seize The Clay At This Pottery Studio In Whitefield, And Take Home Your Creations
Whitefield
Nuts Over Salads
For Fresh, Filling Salads, Hit Up Nuts Over Salads Especially If You Work In ITPL
Whitefield
