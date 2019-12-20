Krishnarajapura

Other
image - VR Live
Other

VR Live

Laugh Out Loud With Lolbagh At VR Bengaluru. Book Your Tickets Now!
Krishnarajapura
Fine Dining
image - Dot.yum - Aloft Hotel
Fine Dining

Dot.yum - Aloft Hotel

Enjoy Breakfast Buffet For Just INR 286 At Aloft!
Krishnarajapura
Casual Dining
image - Punjab Beat
Casual Dining

Punjab Beat

Punjab Beat: This One Is For All The Punjabi Food Lovers In The City!
Krishnarajapura
Cafes
image - Chaayos
Cafes

Chaayos

This Outlet Allows You To Customise Your Tea!
Krishnarajapura
Bars
image - Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
Bars

Uno Chicago Bar & Grill

Watch Out For Uno Chicago Bar And Grill For Their Amazing Menu!
Krishnarajapura
Casual Dining
image - Maziga
Casual Dining

Maziga

Can't Keep Calm! Maziga Has Finally Opened Its First Outlet In The City
Krishnarajapura
Department Stores
image - Super 99
Department Stores

Super 99

Mason Jars, Stationery & Clocks, Under INR 99 At This Indian Version Of The Dollar-Store
Krishnarajapura
Department Stores
image - Howards Storage World
Department Stores

Howards Storage World

This Store Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Things Storage
Krishnarajapura
Home Décor Stores
image - Reshma Cane Store
Home Décor Stores

Reshma Cane Store

This Cane Store In Mahadevpura Can Hook You Up With Swings, Tables And Customisations
Whitefield
Food Trucks
image - 7th Sin Hospitality Services
Food Trucks

7th Sin Hospitality Services

Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Accessories
image - DuoVivo
Accessories

DuoVivo

Buy {And Sell} Pre-Loved Luxury Accessories At Great Prices With DuaVivo
Mahadevapura
Dessert Parlours
image - Nutty Squirrel
Dessert Parlours

Nutty Squirrel

Keep Calm And Cool Down With Ice Cream Sandwiches From Nutty Squirrel
Whitefield
Clothing Stores
image - Wacoal
Clothing Stores

Wacoal

Looking For Comfortable Yet Sexy Lingerie? This Japanese Brand Is The Answer To Your Prayers
Mahadevapura
Casual Dining
image - Shizusan Shophouse & Bar
Casual Dining

Shizusan Shophouse & Bar

Hattori Hanzo, Okonomiyaki And Asian Shophouse Vibes At This Whitefield Restaurant
Mahadevpura
Accessories
image - Claire's
Accessories

Claire's

#GoHereShopThis: Nail Art, False Nails And Nail Kits From Claire's
Mahadevapura
Bars
image - The Irish House
Bars

The Irish House

Get Your Dose Of Craic, Whiskey, Leprechaun Luck At The Irish House
Mahadevpura
Shoe Stores
image - RUOSH
Shoe Stores

RUOSH

Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar
Whitefield
Classes & Workshops
image - Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Classes & Workshops

Nisha Millets Swimming Academy

Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Panchavati Gaurav Thali
Casual Dining

Panchavati Gaurav Thali

From Dal Bati To Kadi, The Endless Vegetarian Thali At Panchvati Gaurav Will Make You Really Happy
Whitefield
Cafes
image - The Waverly Express
Cafes

The Waverly Express

Refuel With A Quick And Healthy Bite In VR Bengaluru At This Express Cafe
Whitefield
Hotels
image - The Waverly Hotel & Residences
Hotels

The Waverly Hotel & Residences

The Waverly Hotel Is Chic, Convenient And Won't Deplete Your Bank Account
Krishnaraja Puram
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Karachi Bakery From Hyderabad Is Now In Bangalore And We Have All The Deets
Whitefield
Clothing Stores
image - Rareism
Clothing Stores

Rareism

Dress To Impress With This New Womenswear Brand!
Mahadevapura
Clothing Stores
image - Muji
Clothing Stores

Muji

Miles Of Stationery, Storage Solutions, And T-Shirts To Fit Your Bed At Muji
Mahadevapura
Clothing Stores
image - Caravan Craft
Clothing Stores

Caravan Craft

Bidri Work USB Drives, Silk Waistcoats And Wooden Toys At Caravan
Mahadevapura
Accessories
image - Kompanero
Accessories

Kompanero

Up Your Bag Game With Gorgeous Slings, Leather Bags & More From This Store
Krishnaraja Puram
Bath & Body Stores
image - Ekam
Bath & Body Stores

Ekam

Too Much Effort To Go To The Spa? Bring The Spa Home With These Soaps And Scented Candles
Krishnaraja Puram
Breweries
image - The Whitefield Arms Pub
Breweries

The Whitefield Arms Pub

The Whitefield Arms: A Tribute To English Pubs But With Strong Indian Flavour
Krishnaraja Puram
