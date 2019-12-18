Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Nagarbhavi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nagarbhavi
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Cafes
Casual Dining
Department Stores
Food Stores
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessert Parlours
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sri Maruthi Hotel
Nati Style Food? Gorge On To Delicious Local Food Now!
Nagarbhavi
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Del Sol
Board Games & Coffee At Cafe Del Sol
Nagarbhavi
Cafes
Cafes
Poppins - The Food Station
Students, You Will Love Poppins Cafe In Nagarabhavi For Its Budget Prices And Burgers
Nagarbhavi
Food Stores
Food Stores
Lakshmi Foods
This Place Is Just What You Need For Homely Snacks!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bengaluru Biryani House
A New Hidden Place For All The Biryani Lovers
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
RicochetRun
The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore
Attiguppe
Gyms
Gyms
Chaos Faktory
Scale Walls, Do Mid-Air Flips And Turn Daredevil With Parkour Classes at Chaos Faktory
Attiguppe
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Annapoorneshwari Dosa Corner
Visit Annapoorneshwari Dosa Corner In Nagarbhavi To Taste Lip-Smacking Davangere Benne Dosa
Sunkadakatte
Cafes
Cafes
Fab Cafe
Fab Cafe Rajarajeshwari Nagar Will Give You The Feels Of A Green Paradise
RajaRajeshwari Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chikpet Donne Biryani House
More Than Just Biryani
Vijay Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Nikita Badera's Boutique
Food, Rhymes, Prints & Fruit Salads Have Now Landed On Crop Tops As Well
Vijay Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Arvind Factory Outlet
This Factory Outlet Will Let You Score Denims For INR 300 And Tees At INR 200 Only
Kengeri
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Pastels & Pop
Juttis For Every Occasion!
Vijay Nagar
Other
Other
Kreatica Designs
Check Out This Brand For Quirky Designs For Gifting And Packaging
rajaji nagar
Other
Other
Vijaynagar Water Tank
Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Spurthy Gobi Centre
Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Other
Other
Keshava Productions Pvt. Ltd.
This Production House Does Corporate Films, Ad Films & Web Series For Brands
RajaRajeshwari Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Our Little Cake Shop
Get A Slice Of This Cake From This Baker That Makes Quirky, Customised Cakes
RajaRajeshwari Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Lil Darlings Apparels
Dress Your Little Darling With Clothes From This Store In Vijayanagar
Vijay Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Down The Alley
Love Batman And Friends? Then You Will Heart This Quirky Comic-Themed Cafe
Banashankari
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
#Tag By Amar Clothes
Sweatshirts, Crop Tops, Shorts: This Vijaynagar Store Is #ShoppingGoals
Vijay Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Biryani Cafe
This Amazing Restaurant Cook With Their Heart To Feed Our Soul
Banashankari
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
The Hunger Busters
Must-Try: This Food Truck Is Serving Absolutely Delish Mangalorean Food
RajaRajeshwari Nagar
Have a great recommendation for
Nagarbhavi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE