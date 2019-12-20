Explore
Nagawara
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nagawara
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Food Stores
Bakeries
Boutiques
Hotels
Hotels
Howard Johnson By Wyndham
Make Your Saturday All Fun And Merry With Toast & Tickle at Howard Johnson by Wyndham
Nagawara
Accessories
Accessories
Galleria Di Lux
Find Affordable Splendour At This Luxury Shop In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume
Make Your Own Perfume With This Store In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Boutiques
Boutiques
Movi
Head To This Ethnic Store In Elements Mall For Some Retail Therapy!
Nagawara
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Khadi Bhandar
Add Elegance To Your Home With These Cultural Artefacts From Khadi Bhandar
Nagawara
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Campus Sutra
India’s Second Favorite Sutra Is Here, And You Don’t Want To Miss Out On It
Nagawara
Food Courts
Food Courts
Cold Smith Ice Creams
All You Dessert Lovers Head To Cold Smith For Your Ice Cream Cravings
Nagawara
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khatta Meetha Teekha
KMT In Bangalore Serves The Best Dilli Ka Chaats
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Coldsmith Ice Cream
I Scream You Scream Ice Scream
Nagawara
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zamindars Biryani Durbar
Drop By This Place For Some Delicious Biryanis!
Nagawara
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
OMG Arena
Succulents In Shoes Or Air Plants In Giraffe: You'll Want To Get This Brand's Quirky Planters
Nagawara
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Fly Dining
Feeling Adventurous? Visit This Restaurant & Dine In The Sky
Nagawara
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Break
Rainy Day Plans: Indulge In Chai & Maggi At This New Cafe
Nagawara
Food Courts
Food Courts
Aaha Andhra
Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Nagawara
Hotels
Hotels
Howard Johnson Bengaluru Hebbal
You Can Check Into Howard Johnson Hotel For Business Or Even A Staycation
Nagawara
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Manpho Convention Centre
Easy Love Artist Lauv Is Coming To Bangalore Next Year And Tickets Are On Pre-Sale
Nagawara
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Urban Habits
High Back, Wing Chairs And Comfy Recliners: This Local Brand Custom Makes The Coolest Chairs
HBR layout
Coffee Shop
Coffee Shop
Coffee Mechanics
A Quintessential Place For All The Coffee Lovers Out There
HBR layout
Pet Care
Pet Care
Jeru's Lovin Vacation Home For Pets
This Animal Lover Has Turned Her Home Into A Shelter & A Boarding Place For All Kinds Of Furry Friends
HBR layout
Pubs
Pubs
La Mafioso Resto Pub
A New Pub In The City To Overlook The Tech Park Crowd!
Cafes
Cafes
The Elephant Bowl Restro Cafe
Fond Of Cozy Corners? Consider This Newly Opened Cafe In Kalyan Nagar
HBR layout
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cool Cafe
The City's First Korean Bingsu Dessert Cafe Is Now At Manyata Tech Park
Nagawara
Hostels
Hostels
FF21
Floating Suitcase Shelves To Birdcage Lamps: This Co-Living Space Has Plenty of Decor Hacks
HBR layout
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Pots & Spades
Owl Planters And Custom Terrariums: We're Rooting For This Cute Garden Store
HBR layout
Cafes
Cafes
Avista Cafe Pizzeria
Make Your Way To Avista Home Cafe For Some Amazing Food & Desserts
Kalyan nagar
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Bangalore Football Turf
Crazy About Football? Then Rush To The Bangalore Football Turf To Enjoy A Game With Your Buddies!
Kalyan nagar
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Turf's Up
Footie Fans! Hennur’s New Sports Arena Comes With Bangalore’s First ‘Bus’turant
HBR layout
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Coorg Food Co.
Pandi And Tender Coconut Pudding: In Fine Company At The Coorg Food Co
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba
Head To This Kalyan Nagar Eatery To Get Authentic Dhaba Feels And Food
Kalyan nagar
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Green Essence
Brighten Up Your Home And Create A Garden With This Brand's Garden Accessories
Kalyan nagar
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Alpha Designer Cane
This Cane Furniture Studio On Hennur Cross Is Wowing Us With Its Cute Tables & Bar Stools
Hennur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Jethro's
Nice Buns: This Restaurant In Hennur Sells Some Of The Best Burgers In The City!
Kalyan nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Gene Bridal Boutique
Shop For Beautiful Bridal Gowns Or Rent Them From This Boutique In RT Nagar
Hebbal
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Milkshake Theory
Green Apple To Red Velvet Shakes Served In Glass Bulbs: You'll Love This New Milkshake Kiosk
HBR layout
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
KalaTattva
Learn Dance & Yoga In A Organic Way At Kalatattva
HBR layout
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Music Lane
This Music Store In HBR Layout Lets You Jam Here With Your Friends!
HBR layout
