Gaming Zone
image - Dirt Mania
Dirt Mania

Dirt Mania

Go Squad Biking And Arrange A Special Surprise For Bae With Dirt Mania
Nelaguli
Resorts
image - Bonfire Resort
Resorts

Bonfire Resort

Play Slushy Volleyball, Rain Disco And Warm Yourself By The Bonfire At This Resort
Bengaluru
Other
image - Gopala For U
Other

Gopala For U

This Unique Initiative By Gopala For U Hopes To Promote Organic Practices
Somanahalli
Gaming Zone
image - Eagles Unbound
Eagles Unbound

Eagles Unbound

Unleash Your Adventurous Side At This Arena That Comes With ATVs And Paintball
Kagalipura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - NASA's Food Court
NASA's Food Court

NASA's Food Court

This Food Court On Kanakapura Road Serves Delectable Benne Dosas, Drop By Now!
Food Stores
image - Sri Sri Tattva
Sri Sri Tattva

Sri Sri Tattva

Aloe Vera Cream To Organic Honey, The Sri Sri Tattva Store Is Keeping It Real With Its Natural Products
Bengaluru
Other
image - Rare Earth Farm
Other

Rare Earth Farm

Head To This Rustic Farmstay In Kanakapura With Mud Cottages, Animals And Barbecue
Resorts
image - Rare Earth Farmstay
Resorts

Rare Earth Farmstay

Farms, Pools And Hikes: Take The Family And Head To These Resorts In And Around Kanakapura Road
Bengaluru
Resorts
image - Guhantara
Guhantara

Guhantara

Rain Dancing, Quad Biking And Spas: Check Out This Cave Themed Resort On Kanakapura Road
Kagalipura
Cafes
image - Burnout Cafe
Cafes

Burnout Cafe

From Yum Food To Foosball To Go Karting, This Cafe On Kanakapura Road Has Got It All!
Resorts
image - Angana The Courtyard
Resorts

Angana The Courtyard

Just 45 Minutes From Town This Heritage Home Is Perfect For A Quick Escape
Kagalipura
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Prani - The Pet Sanctuary
Prani - The Pet Sanctuary

Prani - The Pet Sanctuary

Emus, Hedgehogs And Horses: Spend A Day With Animals At This Interactive Pet Sanctuary
Sunkadakatte
Homestays
image - Discovery Village
Homestays

Discovery Village

Get Your Adventure Game On At The Discovery Village Resort
Vaderahalli
Cultural Centres
image - Fireflies Intercultural Center
Cultural Centres

Fireflies Intercultural Center

Reconnect With Yourself Through Nature At This Ashram Less Than 30km Away
Kagalipura
Gardening Stores
image - Aditi Farms
Aditi Farms

Aditi Farms

Go Vedic and Organic with Hariyalee Seeds. Plus, Hands-On Experience Too
Bengaluru
