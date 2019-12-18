Explore
Nelaguli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nelaguli
Resorts
Fast Food Restaurants
Gardening Stores
Food Stores
Homestays
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Dirt Mania
Go Squad Biking And Arrange A Special Surprise For Bae With Dirt Mania
Nelaguli
Resorts
Bonfire Resort
Play Slushy Volleyball, Rain Disco And Warm Yourself By The Bonfire At This Resort
Bengaluru
Gopala For U
This Unique Initiative By Gopala For U Hopes To Promote Organic Practices
Somanahalli
Gaming Zone
Eagles Unbound
Unleash Your Adventurous Side At This Arena That Comes With ATVs And Paintball
Kagalipura
Fast Food Restaurants
NASA's Food Court
This Food Court On Kanakapura Road Serves Delectable Benne Dosas, Drop By Now!
Food Stores
Sri Sri Tattva
Aloe Vera Cream To Organic Honey, The Sri Sri Tattva Store Is Keeping It Real With Its Natural Products
Bengaluru
Other
Rare Earth Farm
Head To This Rustic Farmstay In Kanakapura With Mud Cottages, Animals And Barbecue
Resorts
Rare Earth Farmstay
Farms, Pools And Hikes: Take The Family And Head To These Resorts In And Around Kanakapura Road
Bengaluru
Resorts
Guhantara
Rain Dancing, Quad Biking And Spas: Check Out This Cave Themed Resort On Kanakapura Road
Kagalipura
Cafes
Burnout Cafe
From Yum Food To Foosball To Go Karting, This Cafe On Kanakapura Road Has Got It All!
Resorts
Angana The Courtyard
Just 45 Minutes From Town This Heritage Home Is Perfect For A Quick Escape
Kagalipura
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Prani - The Pet Sanctuary
Emus, Hedgehogs And Horses: Spend A Day With Animals At This Interactive Pet Sanctuary
Sunkadakatte
Homestays
Discovery Village
Get Your Adventure Game On At The Discovery Village Resort
Vaderahalli
Cultural Centres
Fireflies Intercultural Center
Reconnect With Yourself Through Nature At This Ashram Less Than 30km Away
Kagalipura
Gardening Stores
Aditi Farms
Go Vedic and Organic with Hariyalee Seeds. Plus, Hands-On Experience Too
Bengaluru
