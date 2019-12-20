Ramamurthy Nagar

Casual Dining
image - Hotel The Shack - Restopub
Casual Dining

Hotel The Shack - Restopub

The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Cafes
image - Cafe High On Life
Cafes

Cafe High On Life

Enjoy A Guitar Lesson With A Cuppa At This Creative Space That Moonlights As A Cafe
Ramamurthy Nagar
Accessories
image - Eco Seal Green bags
Accessories

Eco Seal Green bags

From Wine Bottle Gift Bags To Jute Totes, Bag Them All From This Eco-Friendly Store In Horamavu
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
image - Ashley Furniture Home Store
Home Décor Stores

Ashley Furniture Home Store

Jump Into The World Of Wes Anderson Through Ashley Furniture Store In Banaswadi
Horamavu
Sports Venues
image - Mars Adventures
Sports Venues

Mars Adventures

Rock Climbing Or Rafting: Mars Adventures Is Ideal For Thrill-Seekers
Gift Shops
image - Wrapped Emotions
Gift Shops

Wrapped Emotions

Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor
Kasturi Nagar
Lightning Stores
image - Lamp Crafts
Lightning Stores

Lamp Crafts

Chandeliers To Garden Lamps: Light Up Your Life With The Lighting Solutions From Lamp Crafts
Banaswadi
Gyms
image - Fit Squad
Gyms

Fit Squad

Customised Workouts, Spin Classes And CrossFit: Get Fighting Fit At This Swish Gym For INR 2,500
Banaswadi
Pet Stores
image - DogMyCats
Pet Stores

DogMyCats

It’s Raining Cat And Dog Products At This Pet Store That Also Does Home Delivery
Kasturi Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
image - Dance7 - The Art Factory
Music & Dance Academies

Dance7 - The Art Factory

Rock Climbing To Yoga: Kasturi Nagar Peeps, Here Are 7 Things You Can Do In Your Hood, All Under One Roof
Kasturi Nagar
Sports Venues
image - Aquila Sports Arena
Sports Venues

Aquila Sports Arena

Looking For A Calm Space For Your Football Practice? Then Head To This Place
Furniture Stores
image - Simra Handicrafts
Furniture Stores

Simra Handicrafts

Rocking Chairs To Bookshelves: Travel Back In Time With The Old-School Furniture At This Bazaar
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
image - Air Plant Planet
Home Décor Stores

Air Plant Planet

Want Plants Without The Maintenance? This Store Sells Plants That Need No Water Or Soil!
Kasturi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Sanskruti Collections
Clothing Stores

Sanskruti Collections

From Casual Wear To Designer Outfits, Here Is Where To Get Ethnic Wear In Kasturi Nagar
Kasturi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Whiskey Clothing
Clothing Stores

Whiskey Clothing

Boys, This Funky Store In Kasturi Nagar Is Your Go-To Place For Hip And Millennial Threads
Kasturi Nagar
Sweet Shops
image - Rajpurohit Sweets
Sweet Shops

Rajpurohit Sweets

Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Juice Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Juice Shop

Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Parks
image - Horamavu Signal Park
Parks

Horamavu Signal Park

Jog, Gym Or Sit On The Swing: Make Your Way To This Kalyan Nagar Park
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shree Chat Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Shree Chat Point

Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Food Trucks
image - 7th Sin Hospitality Services
Food Trucks

7th Sin Hospitality Services

Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Sweet Shops
image - Kanti's
Sweet Shops

Kanti's

A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
image - The Story Wall Bistro
Casual Dining

The Story Wall Bistro

This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
