Diversify Your Festive Wardrobe With Chic Chikankari Outfits From Here

In the same location for over 30 years The OG Lucknow Chikan House in Jaynagar can be your go-to store for ethnic wear that’s not a silk saree. A range of exclusive pieces with chikankari work, you’ll find the classic all-white or coloured version in varying levels of grandiosity. For comfy yet classy work wear, or festive (or pre-wedding) and event wear that’s elegant yet not too in your face, they don’t disappoint in their diverse range.

They’re truly a one stop shop for all things chikan as they stock running material, semi stitched pieces and suits, individual ready made components of a salwar (or palazzo) kurta suit, full suits in classic and contemporary designs (like jackets and overcoats), and even sarees! Find everything from delicate pastels and whites perfect for tea parties, to bright colours with contrasting work for more vibrant occasions, and even a few with multi coloured embroidery for when you can’t decide. Want some chikan to add some texture to your otherwise plain outfit? Pick up one of their dupattas for just that!

Available in cotton and chiffon (we suggest chiffon for occasions, and cotton for slightly casual affairs), short kurtas start at INR 750, longer (finished) pieces start at IN 900, and semi stitched pieces start at INR 1500 (a tad expensive, we know, but the work is intricate, and all done by hand, some taking up to three months to finish). The more detailed and extensive the work, the more you’ll shell out, but for events out on a hot day, wouldn’t you rather be chilling and killing it in chikan?