Glass, Lac, and Metal: Stock Up On Bangles From This Store In Ulsoor

Hoard on bangles made out glass, metal and even lac at Mahadev Kangan Store in Ulsoor. If you love accessories and just can't have enough of them, this little store will spoil you for choice. With a section entirely just for bangles, you'll shop more than you need without breaking the bank. Stone bangles, one gram gold ones, gypsy silver bangles, marbled glass bangles and lac bangles with stones in every possible colour are available at this store. If you are looking for just plain glass bangles in bulk for any ceremony, they'll sort you out. From bindis to hair accessories, find everything under one roof.

Walk around the store and find earrings of different kinds such as hoops in different shapes (rectangle, square, star-shaped and original round ones), studs, jhumkas and chandeliers starting at INR 30. They also stock up on artificial jewellery sets made out of metal, beads and silk thread in blue, pink, white and red among others. If you are looking for something heavier for your child's school function or just about any occasion, do ask the shopkeeper to take out the plastic boxes of the secret stash and choose your pick. Think kassu mala, necklace with coloured stones and traditional jewellery sets. You can pick the ones with earrings and ones with just the necklace here. Hairbands, rubber bands, cosmetics and henna cones are also sold at Mahadev Kangan Store.