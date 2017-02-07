The Masaba X Koovs Athleisure Collection Will Have You In Designer Wear Under INR 1,700

Get ready guys! The super cool Masaba Gupta {who is currently regaling us on Instagram with her Beyonce impersonations} is all set to launch a capsule collection of athleisure for us ladies on Thursday, February 16. The collection, in collaboration with Koovs, includes ready-to-wear pieces such as jumpsuits, joggers, crop tops, bodysuits, tank tops, sports bras, bombers and bodysuits. Plus, there’s also going to be flip flops, slip ons, tote bags, backpacks and bottle pouches.

And wait! Where there’s Masaba, can prints be far behind? The designer has specially developed a couple of signature prints for this collection with cheeky names such as Gumbell, Swagger Gum, Swim Fan and Chocolate. The prints are apparently a play between the constant battle we tend to have between choosing junk food or choosing the path to fitness. Expect 32 styles and all are priced between INR 800 and INR 1,700! We are so going to get one of each. Designer threads at a steal? We are in!