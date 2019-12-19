Lamps, Platters, And Vases: Shop Home Decor Pieces From This Brand In The City

Meraki Soulfull Living creates pieces of home decor made in different materials to give your home a chic look. Started by Megha, find decor pieces made out of glass, brass, and wood. We are talking about platters in the shape of cart wheels with little birds made out of brass and wood, and leaf-shaped brass platters. They also stock up on beautiful wooden cheese platters made out of wood in the shape of barks and cutting boards. Shop for ceramic plates with Moroccan designs, marble effects, and abstract paint designs.

Pick up lanterns and candle stands made out of carved metal and glass (mosaic and tinted glass) for your dining table, living room or bedroom. Think candle stands and tea light holders in the shape of a lotus with leaves and birdcages in gold with floral accents. Apart from platters and lanterns, get glass vases, or ceramic, brass and wood for flowers, or as home accents. Shop for wall decor like traditional wooden doors, mirror and wooden frames, and textured metal wall hanging with lotus leaf accents.

They also stock up on other decor pieces like brass leaf bowls, wooden and ceramic pots, small idols and tribal dolls for your living room. Prices start at INR 350 and go up to 5,000 for retail pieces. You can check out their entire collection on their Instagram and place an order there. They also have a home studio in Bellandur that you can visit on an appointment basis.