Euki In Jayanagar Wins For Its Bright Cafe Ambience And A Global Vegetarian Menu

I spent the first five minutes scanning through the menu and one thing I could gauge from the menu was that it had a bit of everything from Mexican {quesadillas} to Italian {pasta, duh!} to Meditteranean {falafel} to Asian {tom yum rice bowl} are what the menu consists of. The Batata Harra {baby potatoes in Lebanese spices} and the My Peri Peri Babycorns were delicious. However, I did not find the baby corns to be spicy as advertised. Also, the Batata quantity should have been a little more. Next up was the Panda’s Pepper pizza. It’s a 6-inch pizza {and not the regular size}. I was disappointed seeing the size, but thankfully I was almost stuffed by the time the pizza was served. It’s a nice pizza and again, it wasn’t spicy as advertised. Thankfully Tabasco sauce and chilli flakes came to the rescue. Talking about the mocktail, I found it quite refreshing.