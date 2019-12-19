Oxford, Brogues, Boots, Bags Or Belts: This Shoe Store Is Your Go-To Place To Be Wedding Ready

This Mochi store at the very beginning of Brigade Road is un-missable. Its brightly lit (mostly from the blingy women's shoes!) with loads of styles and colours to choose from. They have an exclusive Crocs section for adults as well as children which is usually well-stocked with the new collection. Their range includes slippers and shoes too, so if you’re looking for closed shoes, they have it. Most of their shoes are of the in-house brand. An impending walking trip for you ladies? They have just the shoes – comfortable padded soled loafers in neutral colours to go with all your outfits. They even have ritzy glittery sandals and matching potlis and studded clutches for wedding wear. Talking about bags, they have some very convenient sized daily use office bags too.

Men have ample choice too, from formal wear to casual sandals in leather as well as faux leather. Their price range is INR 1,000 to INR 8,000. Broken belt or lost a few kilos, worry not, they stock Bulchee and other Indian brands as well.