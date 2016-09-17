Natty.In Has Really Cool Things For #Under999, Perfect For Budget Gifting

We recently came to know about this cool site called Natty.in and we’ve been big fans of this place ever since. They stock products across multiple categories — apparel, accessories, bags, decorative items, lights, stationery, travel accessories, and lots more. But that’s not why we’re raving about it; they’ve got on board some of the most budding brands and designers from India, so you can be sure that whatever you buy from here will be one-of-a-kind. Oh and pretty awesome.

And if you’re on a budget, we’ve made a selection of 10 cool things you can buy form here, all of which cost less than INR 999!